Police searching for sexual assault suspect

GRANTVILLE (CNS) - A man who broke into an apartment in Grantville today, grabbed a woman and pushed her toward her bedroom before leaving, police said.

The man entered the apartment in the 6400 block of Ambrosia Drive at around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the San Diego Police Department.

He found a woman inside the apartment and pushed her down the hallway toward the bedroom, police said.

The woman then convinced the man to leave.

It was not known what the woman said to the suspect, according to San Diego Police Officer Frank Cali.

Police also do not know whether the man broke in to rob the apartment, attack the woman, or both, Cali said.

The man is described as black, 6 feet tall, 250 pounds and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a skeleton print on the front.