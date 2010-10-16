Captain mistakes Dog Beach for Mission Bay Channel

OCEAN BEACH (CNS) - The captain of an 18-foot motorboat misjudged his location and ran ashore on Dog Beach in Ocean Beach today, lifeguards said.

No one was injured in the accident, which happened at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning, but lifeguards were called to help put the boat back in the water, said Lt. John Everhart of San Diego Lifeguards.

"The man driving the boat thought he was in Mission Bay Channel, but he wasn't," Everhart said.

Dog Beach sits at the mouth of the San Diego River, between two rock jetties just south of the entrance to the manmade bay. The bay entrance also has two rock jetties, but is marked by navigation lights and does not have a beach in it.

Alcohol was not involved in the accident, Everhart said. "It was just poor seamanship, a lack of experience," he said.