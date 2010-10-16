Police search for suspects in pair of bank robberies

COLLEGE HEIGHTS (CNS) - Police today are investigating a pair of bank robberies in College Heights and Grantville that may have been carried out by the same person.
The suspect or suspects in the robberies are still on the loose, according to police.
A Wells Fargo bank branch at 6670 Montezuma Rd. was robbed just before 4:40 p.m. Friday by a white man in his 30s or 40s with a short scruffy beard and a blue hat, said Officer David Stafford of the San Diego Police Department.
The suspect gave a bank employee a note demanding cash but did not show a weapon, Stafford said. He received some money and then left on foot.
And just after 5 p.m. Friday, a Bank of America branch at 6501 Mission Gorge Rd. was robbed by a white middle-aged man who was unshaven and wearing a baseball hat, Stafford said.
The man had no visible weapon but gave a bank teller a note demanding cash, Stafford said. The suspect was given money and then also left on foot.
Despite the similarities in the descriptions of the suspects, it is not known whether the robberies were made by the same person, said San Diego Police Officer Frank Cali.
The two banks are five miles apart.
