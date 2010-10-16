Appellate court upholds verdict for firefighters

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - An appeals court has upheld a verdict that ruled in favor of four San Diego firefighters who sued the city, because they were required to take part in the gay pride parade in Hillcrest.

Last year, a jury found the firefighters had been sexually harassed by some parade participants and spectators in 2007.

The firefighters were awarded more than $34,000 — plus more than $500,000 in legal fees.

The city hasn't decided if it will take the case to a higher court.