Major cuts proposed for San Diego libraries, pools - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Major cuts proposed for San Diego libraries, pools

Posted: Updated:

San Diego, Calif. (CBS 8) - The City of San Diego is proposing major cuts to close a $70 million budget gap.

On the chopping block are two libraries, 12 city pools and nine recreation centers.

The specific sites that are in danger of closing have not been released.

The news comes as city leaders urge voters to vote yes on Prop D — the 0.5% sales tax hike, which they say could prevent such cuts.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.