Major cuts proposed for San Diego libraries, pools

San Diego, Calif. (CBS 8) - The City of San Diego is proposing major cuts to close a $70 million budget gap.

On the chopping block are two libraries, 12 city pools and nine recreation centers.

The specific sites that are in danger of closing have not been released.

The news comes as city leaders urge voters to vote yes on Prop D — the 0.5% sales tax hike, which they say could prevent such cuts.