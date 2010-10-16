Safety fair for teen drivers held at Torrey Pines H.S. - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Safety fair for teen drivers held at Torrey Pines H.S.



SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - Car crashes are the leading cause of death for teenagers nationwide, according to the Automobile Club of southern California.

To help keep teens, and the rest of us, safer on the roads, AAA, and the newly formed Trauma Research Education Foundation's Safe Teen Driving Council, held a free safety fair today, where teens say, they learned lessons that will last a lifetime.

