Water main breaks cause big mess, headaches

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - City water crews had their hands full this weekend after three water main breaks hit San Diego in just a matter of hours.

The first happened around 7:30 Sunday morning in the Talamage area.

A few hours later, another line broke in Linda Vista.

An hour after that, a third shut down a busy intersection downtown.

News 8's Rekha Muddaraj reports from downtown with how crews are doing in their efforts to restore service.