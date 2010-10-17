"60 Minutes" profiles "Stand Down" event in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - A San Diego event that helps out hundreds of homeless veterans was featured on "60 Minutes" Sunday night.

Correspondent Scott Pelley offered an up-close look at the "Stand Down" event. The program helps out hundreds of homeless veterans by giving them shelter, food and hope.

The Veterans Village of San Diego held the first Stand Down back in 1988.

Since then, similar events have been held across the U.S.

The three-day event in mid-July turns the athletic field at San Diego High School into a military-style base, giving the homeless veterans the help and resources they need to get back on their feet.