College student laid to rest as manhunt continues

A South Bay man wanted in connection with the murder of his 19-year-old estranged wife in a restroom at San Diego City College may be in Mexico, police said Wednesday.

A South Bay man wanted in connection with the murder of his 19-year-old estranged wife in a restroom at San Diego City College may be in Mexico, police said Wednesday.

Family of City College murder victim says the DA dropped the ball

Family of City College murder victim says the DA dropped the ball

Prosecutors filed a murder charge Friday against the fugitive husband of a 19-year-old San Diego City College student slain this week in a restroom at the downtown campus.

Prosecutors filed a murder charge Friday against the fugitive husband of a 19-year-old San Diego City College student slain this week in a restroom at the downtown campus.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A 19-year-old City College student murdered last week on campus was laid to rest Monday. Meanwhile, the manhunt continues south of the border for her fugitive husband.

Diana Gonzalez's 10-month-old daughter is left without a mother. The child's father, 37-year-old Armando Perez, charged with murdering Gonzalez on the campus of City College, is still on the run south of the border.

"You weren't man enough to give that baby girl a mother, so at least be man enough to turn yourself in," friend Crystal Arredondo said.

While friends and family say their goodbyes, the ex-wife of the suspect is speaking out.

"Armando, if you're watching, I plead with you, I beg you for your mom, for your family, your sisters, please turn yourself in," Olga Vera-Perez said.

Vera-Perez told News 8 she is not afraid of her ex-husband, the man she was married to for 10 years and raised three children with.

"Everyone who knows Armando knows it's not the person we knew. His kids love and adore him. And he loved an adored his kids," she said.

Diana Gonzalez had recently obtained a restraining order against her estranged husband, alleging Perez kidnapped her and sexually assaulted her in a San Ysidro motel room. Police found a blue Mustang that Perez had taken from a friend abandoned in western Tijuana.

His ex-wife says contrary to media reports, Perez has no family in Tijuana.

"He does not have a sister in Tijuana, so I want to make that very straight. Armando had not been to Mexico in years," Vera-Perez said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Armando Perez. Call (888) 580-5477 -- you do not have to give your name to be eligible for reward money.