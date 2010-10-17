Five teachers honored as County Teachers of the Year

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - Five local teachers were honored this weekend as the 2010 San Diego County Teachers of the Year.

The teachers were presented with an award at the Balboa theatre Saturday night.

Darin Curtis, Ericka Senegar-Mitchell, Eric Frandsen, Shaylene Watkins, and Stephen Keiley were honored as part of the 20th Anniversary Teacher of the Year show.

The local teachers are now candidates for California Teacher of the Year.