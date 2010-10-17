“Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” walk held in Balboa Park - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

“Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” walk held in Balboa Park

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) – Sunday's rain didn't stop hundreds in Balboa Park from putting on their walking shoes to help in the fight against breast cancer.

The walk supports those battling the disease and also raises money for the American Cancer Society.

Everyone at the event had a story to share.

The "Making Strides Against Breast Cancer" walk has been a local tradition for the past 13 years.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.