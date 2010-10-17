Four aid workers dead after México plane crash

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) – Four medical aid workers from central California are dead after their plane crashed in México.

Mexican authorities say the plane was headed to San Quintin Friday when it disappeared.

Searchers found the plane yesterday, about 30 miles south of Ensenada.

Authorities say it appears the plane hit a high hill, then slid down into a valley.

Those who died on board the plane were: pilot Roger Lyon from Cayucos, doctors Graciela Sarmiento and James Thornton from Arroyo Grande, and Andrew Theil from San Luis Obispo.