Mexican borough makes world's biggest enchilada

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexico City borough went for the whole enchilada — and got it!

Residents of Iztapalapa cooked up a 230-foot-long (70-meter-long), almost 1½-ton enchilada Sunday. Guinness record official Ralph Hannah announced that it was the world's biggest.

The colossal concoction was made of corn tortillas, white onions, serrano chilis, green tomatoes, avocado, cheese, cream and a sea of salsas, among other ingredients.

"With this Guinness record we are showing the world that Iztapalapa is a high-level tourist destination," said Mexico City tourism secretary Alejandro Rojas.

Mexico City has gone for a number of world records recently, including the largest number of people dancing Michael Jackson's "Thriller" and most people kissing simultaneously.

