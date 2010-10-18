Trial begins in death of DC intern Chandra Levy

In this Aug. 6, 2008 file photo, then-U.S. Attorney General for the District of Columbia Jeffrey Taylor speaks at the Justice Department in Washington. (AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jury selection has begun in the trial of a man charged in the death of Washington intern Chandra Levy, more than nine years after her disappearance generated headlines around the world.

Ingmar Guandique is charged with murder, kidnapping and other counts. Authorities say he attacked Levy while she was jogging alone in Rock Creek Park in May 2001.

Potential jurors were filling out questionnaires Monday that ask about their exposure to pretrial publicity and whether they can sit on the jury for five weeks.

California congressman Gary Condit's political career imploded after he was romantically linked to Levy. Authorities no longer believe he had anything to do with her death, but a spokesman says he expects to be called as a witness.

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.