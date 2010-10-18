San Diegans call for an end to bullying - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diegans call for an end to bullying

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - Local school and city leaders join students and parents to call for an end to bullying.

More than 200 people attended a rally in Normal Heights Sunday night, including several students who say they've been victimized.

As News 8's Steve Price reports, the event wasn't about pointing fingers, it was about finding solutions.

