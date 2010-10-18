Rep: Celine Dion hospitalized as precaution

In this Feb. 16, 2010 file photo, Celine Dion arrives for the premiere of the film "Celine: Through the Eyes of the World" in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Celine Dion has been admitted to a Florida hospital to prevent the early delivery of her twins.

The superstar singer is at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Fla. The hospital said in a statement the admission was recommended to make sure she's near her doctors leading up to the babies' birth. Her rep said she is due to deliver the twins early next month.

Dion announced earlier this year that she's pregnant with two boys. She had tried for years to have more children. She and her husband, Rene Angelil, are the parents of a 9-year-old son, Rene Charles.

___

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.