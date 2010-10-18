Postseason ace vs. October pro in Game 3 of ALCS

Texas Rangers' Cliff Lee winds up during a pitching drill on the mound during a baseball workout at Yankee Stadium in New York, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2010. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK (AP) — Cliff Lee and Andy Pettitte. The postseason ace against that ol' October pro.

With the best-of-seven AL championship series tied at one apiece, the scene shifts to Yankee Stadium for Game 3 on Monday night, when a pair of pressure-proven pitchers will be back in the spotlight.

Lee's left arm has been baseball's most dominant force in the past two postseasons, carrying him to a 6-0 mark with a 1.44 ERA and three complete games in seven starts.

He'll start for the Texas Rangers against Pettitte, who has an outstanding October resume of his own. The longtime New York Yankees lefty owns postseason records for wins, starts and innings.

Lee says Pettitte is probably the best postseason pitcher ever, but he won't be intimidated.

