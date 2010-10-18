Ex-Charger Junior Seau released from hospital

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Ex-Chargers linebacker Junior Seau was discharged Tuesday from a hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries suffered in a cliff crash hours after being arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend at his Oceanside home.

The 41-year-old athlete left Scripps La Jolla in the late morning, hospital spokeswoman Lisa Ohmstede said.

About 8:45 a.m. Monday, emergency crews responding to a 911 call found Seau inside his crumpled 2004 Cadillac Escalade on Carlsbad State Beach, near the western terminus of Solamar Avenue, police Lt. Paul Mendes said.

Witnesses reported seeing the SUV traveling slowly along the road before it suddenly accelerated, veered off the roadway and hurtled over a 30-foot bluff.

Seau, who was conscious and alert when medics arrived, told investigating officers he had fallen asleep at the wheel. There was no immediate evidence that he was intoxicated or in a suicidal state of mind, Lt. Kelly Cain told reporters.

The accident occurred about five hours after he bailed out of jail. Late Sunday evening, Seau's 25-year-old live-in girlfriend called police from their home on South Strand and alleged that he had assaulted her during an argument.

Seau was not at home when officers arrived, but called his girlfriend a short time later and agreed to come back to the residence. Shortly after midnight, he returned and was arrested without incident.

The woman suffered superficial injuries that did not require medical treatment, according to police.

Seau, a 12-time Pro Bowl player who established a Mission Valley sports bar-restaurant bearing his name 14 years ago, was a standout athlete at the University of Southern California.

He played for the Chargers from 1990 to 2002, the Miami Dolphins from 2003 to 2005 and the New England Patriots from 2006 to 2009.