Deadline Monday to register for November general election

Deadline Monday to register for November general election



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Monday is the last day San Diego County residents can register to vote in the Nov. 2 general election.

Registration forms must be postmarked or delivered to the Registrar of Voters no later than 8 p.m.

The forms are available at the Registrar of Voters office in Kearny Mesa, post offices, public libraries, Department of Motor Vehicle locations and online at www.sdvote.com.

An application for a mail-in ballot must be received by the Registrar by Oct. 26.

