Randy Quaid a no-show for felony vandalism case - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Randy Quaid a no-show for felony vandalism case

Posted: Updated:
FILE - In these Sept. 18, 2010 file images originally provided by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, actor Randy Quaid and his wife Evi Quaid, are shown after their Saturday Sept. 18, 2010 arrest on charges of felony residential burglary. FILE - In these Sept. 18, 2010 file images originally provided by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, actor Randy Quaid and his wife Evi Quaid, are shown after their Saturday Sept. 18, 2010 arrest on charges of felony residential burglary.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — A judge issued arrest warrants Monday for Randy Quaid and his wife after they failed to show up at a court hearing stemming from their arrests last month on suspicion of illegally squatting at a home, a prosecutor said.

Santa Barbara Senior Deputy District Attorney Lee Carter said the $50,000 warrants were issued after the couple failed to appear for an arraignment Monday on a felony vandalism charge. Carter said the couple may turn themselves in sooner, but their case will be called again on Oct. 26.

Randy and Evi Quaid each face a felony vandalism charge. Deputies arrested the couple last month on suspicion that they were living in the guest house of a Montecito home they previously owned. Authorities said at the time the Quaids were suspected of causing more than $5,000 in damage.

Their attorney on a previous criminal case, Robert Sanger, did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment.

The Quaids frequently missed court appearances in an earlier case involving charges they defrauded an innkeeper. That case was resolved in April with Evi Quaid pleading no contest to a misdemeanor count. The charges against her husband were dropped.

Randy Quaid, 60, is best-known for supporting roles in films such as "Independence Day" and "National Lampoon's Vacation." He is the older brother of Dennis Quaid.

 

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • 'Black Panther' tops box office for 5th straight weekend

    'Black Panther' tops box office for 5th straight weekend

    Sunday, March 18 2018 8:59 PM EDT2018-03-19 00:59:48 GMT
    (Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...(Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...
    "Black Panther" has become the first film since 2000's "Avatar" to top the weekend box office five straight weekends. 
    "Black Panther" has become the first film since 2000's "Avatar" to top the weekend box office five straight weekends. 

  • Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Sunday, March 18 2018 12:14 PM EDT2018-03-18 16:14:49 GMT
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate. 
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate. 

  • After Shkreli conviction, what will happen to Wu-Tang album?

    After Shkreli conviction, what will happen to Wu-Tang album?

    Saturday, March 17 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-03-17 18:14:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli talks with reporters after leaving federal court in New York. Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison for securities fraud last week. He owns two collectible rap...(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli talks with reporters after leaving federal court in New York. Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison for securities fraud last week. He owns two collectible rap...
    Two prized and rare rap albums that once seemed unreachable to fans may now be up for auction following the criminal conviction of the albums' owner, pharmaceutical company investor Martin Shkreli. 
    Two prized and rare rap albums that once seemed unreachable to fans may now be up for auction following the criminal conviction of the albums' owner, pharmaceutical company investor Martin Shkreli. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.