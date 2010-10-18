The Dish with Anita: Roasted beet salad

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - I love beets. This recipe for a roasted beet salad has loads of flavor and visual appeal. If you have never roasted beets and had them in a salad, you might want to give this recipe a try; it would be a great way to introduce beets into the holiday line up this year. This salad can also double as a side dish with grilled fish during warmer months. Enjoy!





Ingredients:

4 medium to large beets - 2 red, 2 golden, washed and scrubbed clean

1 small white onion, sliced into thin rings

4 to 6 ounces crumbled goat cheese or Danish blue cheese

1/4 cup candied pecans

Sea salt and fresh cracked pepper

Olive oil

3 strips thick sliced maple bacon

3 boiled eggs

1 1/2 heads of Boston lettuce, washed and dried





Dressing:

2 tbsp bacon drippings

3 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp Dijon Mustard

1/4 cup champagne vinegar

1 tbsp fresh Meyer lemon juice

1tbsp orange juice

2 tsp honey

Salt and pepper to taste





Instructions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Place cleaned beets on a piece of parchment paper on top of aluminum foil. Drizzle beets with about 3 to 4 tablespoons of olive oil and season well with salt and pepper. Close foil loosely over beets to form a pouch cook in 425 degree preheated oven for 45 minutes to and hour, or until beets are tender when poked with a knife or fork.

Remove beets from oven when done and let cool until still warm but can be handled without burning your hands. Gently rub beets to remove skins. Cut into 1/2-inch thick slices or wedges and set aside. Place eggs in a 2-quart sauce pot, cover with cold water and put eggs on stove top burner set to high. Bring to a rapid boil for 3 minutes then cover with a lid. Remove from heat and let stand for 10 minutes then remove and place eggs in a bowl of ice cold water until cooled. Break Boston lettuce into quarters then tear each quarter in half. Place in a large shallow bowl or platter and cover with plastic wrap. Place in fridge to chill.

Preheat skillet to medium high, snip bacon into 1-inch pieces and cook until pieces are crunchy. Remove from skillet to a paper towel to drain. Turn heat to medium low and remove all but two tablespoons of bacon drippings from pan. Add olive oil, Dijon mustard, champagne vinegar, lemon and orange juice and honey, whisking to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste and keep warm.

Next, assemble salad. Arrange sliced beets on top of lettuce, followed by sliced white onion rings. Crumble goat cheese or blue cheese over salad, followed by candied pecans. Drizzle warm dressing over salad. Sprinkle with bacon pieces, cut eggs into wedges and place on top of salad. Serve promptly.