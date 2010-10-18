World's best 8-year-old

ESCONDIDO (CBS 8) - Karah Sanford, the 8-year-old golfer that I featured in an October 18 Neighborhoods' story, won another tournament over the weekend. Karah shot a round at even par 72 at Woods Valley to capture her 3rd Callaway National Tour event in a row.

This is an update. Larry's original story is below.

ESCONDIDO (CBS 8) - Be prepared to say "Wow" at the sweet swing of Karah Sanford, who already dominates at the age of eight.

Karah was about 3 and a half when she was watching her dad chipping golf balls in the front yard.

"I was looking through a window and I ran and grabbed a club and just started chipping," she said.

It was love at first swipe.

"I cut down a club for her and she started hitting balls into the neighbor's yard," father Perry Sanford said. "When I saw that she could hit the ball, I just supported her in it. I spent more time on my knees teeing up balls for her myself. Now she can beat me."

How good is Karah Sanford? She won her first tournament at age 5. This year alone for girls 10 and under, Karah's already won the San Diego Junior Amateur, FCG World Championshop, San Diego Junior Masters, Callaway Junior World and the Taylor-Made World Masters.

"I love golf so much, so it's not about going out there and beating everyone else," Karah said.

Karah is also passionate about the color pink.

"Because it's a very girly color," she said.

Her pink attire, pink-trimmed golf cart, pink putter and pink balls are actually a tribute to her favorite golfer Paula Creamer. But it goes a little deeper than that. She's also cut her long hair for Locks of Love.

Karah has never had a formal instructor. She and her dad just head out most afternoons to Meadowlake Golf Course in Escondido, where shot after shot with amazing focus and incredible poise, she strokes it right down the middle.

Like her game, Karah Sanford is pretty in pink, and when you watch her play, all you can say is "Wow".