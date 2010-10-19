Police investigate fatal hit and run on West route 56 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police investigate fatal hit and run on West route 56

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A fatality on a state Route 56 offramp prompted a portion of the highway to be closed in the Rancho Penasquitos area for several hours early Tuesday, authorities said.

A man was fatally stuck by a hit-and-run driver on the Black Mountain Road offramp from westbound state Route 56 occurred at about 2:50 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

He died at the scene, the agency reported on its website.

Until about 6:30 a.m., only one westbound lane was open and the rest were closed, along the offramp.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.