Police investigate fatal hit and run on West route 56

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A fatality on a state Route 56 offramp prompted a portion of the highway to be closed in the Rancho Penasquitos area for several hours early Tuesday, authorities said.

A man was fatally stuck by a hit-and-run driver on the Black Mountain Road offramp from westbound state Route 56 occurred at about 2:50 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

He died at the scene, the agency reported on its website.

Until about 6:30 a.m., only one westbound lane was open and the rest were closed, along the offramp.