Bacteria detected in water in Alpine and Warner Springs

Bacteria detected in water in Alpine and Warner Springs

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - People at an Alpine campground and a Warner Springs school district are being ordered to boil their water.

The County Department of Environmental Health says coliform bacteria was detected in the water at Barrett Honor camp and Warner Unified School District.

The boil-water order will remain in effect until distribution systems have been disinfected, and additional samples are taken.

