105 tons of marijuana seized in Tijuana

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - It's the latest drug take-down in Mexico and is being called the largest pot bust in years.

Mexican authorities have seized 105 tons of marijuana in Tijuana.

They say the drugs were sealed in 10,000 packages.

11 suspects were also arrested.

