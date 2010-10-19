Storm system should be on way out by Thursday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms were expected to pound San Diego County Wednesday for a second consecutive day.

The unstable weather should decrease gradually tonight and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Several areas of the county received more than an inch of rain on Monday.

Over the 24-hour period ended at 9 p.m. Monday, the storm dropped 1.94 inches of rain at the Oceanside Airport and 1.14 inches at the Carlsbad Airport.

The rain on Monday caused road flooding, minor mudslides, power outages and a slew of crashes throughout the county.

Between 12:01 a.m. and 9:59 p.m. Monday, the California Highway Patrol logged 330 accidents on area freeways and rural roads. Over an entire day of dry weather, by comparison, the CHP typically tallies 50-75 crashes in the San Diego region.

Between 12:01 and 9 a.m. today, there had been 41 crashes on local roads reported to the CHP.

Outages from Monday that were resolved early today include about 1,200 San Diego Gas & Electric customers in the El Cajon/Lakeside area, and roughly 700 in the Rancho San Diego/Jamul area.

Here's some other rainfall totals:

- 1.06 in Encinitas

- 1.29 at Brown Field

- 2.0 in Vista

- 1.62 in Fallbrook

- 1.63 in Valley Center

- 1.64 in San Marcos

- 2.22 in Escondido

- 1.8 in the San Pasqual Valley

- 1.79 at the Ramona Airport

- 1.77 on Mount Woodson

- 1.29 in Rancho Bernardo

- 1.03 in Poway

- 1.08 on Palomar Mountain

- 2.4 in Santa Ysabel

- 1.99 in Julian

- 1.1 in Rancho San Diego

- 1.6 in Alpine

- 2.07 in Campo

- 2.78 in Mount Laguna

- 1.15 in Borrego Springs

This is the latest information on Wednesday's storm. A recap of Tuesday's weather is below.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The skies opened up over San Diego County early Tuesday, wreaking havoc on the morning commute and bringing rain, thunder and lightning to some areas.

As of 7 a.m., there had been 21 crashes on local highways and freeways, according to the California Highway Patrol. The statistic did not include crashes on surface streets.

In dry weather, the CHP records between 50 and 75 crashes over a 24-hour period.

Among this morning's more notable crashes was one in which a boulder, loosened by the rainfall, rolled down an embankment and struck a vehicle on southbound Interstate 15 at Mission Road. It happened around 7:50 a.m. and no one was hurt, according to the CHP.

There also was one fatality Tuesday morning, on westbound state Route 56 at Black Mountain Road. According to the CHP, a man was struck shortly before 3 a.m. by a motorist, who fled the scene. It was not immediately clear whether rain may have been a factor in that crash.

However, the wet weather did also contributed to carpool lanes at southbound Interstate 15 at Rancho Bernardo Road being closed to morning commuters. The CHP said there were flooding problems that made the lanes unusable until they could be drained.

According to the National Weather Service, heavier showers were likely to develop as the day goes on. By Wednesday afternoon, the rain should taper off and mainly be concentrated over and near the mountains, the agency reported.

Rainfall totals around the county were expected to range from about two-thirds of an inch to an inch-and-a-half.

"This is not a particularly cold storm so the snow level will remain quite high, about 8,000 feet," a Weather Service statement read.