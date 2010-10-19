SD police investigating road rage fight

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego police on Tuesday were investigating an apparent road rage fight in Mount Hope in which a woman stabbed a man twice, after he allegedly threw her on the ground.



The stabbing near the intersection of Market and Quail streets was reported at 9:05 p.m. Monday, according to San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros.



The preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was driving when several subjects threw articles at her car from another vehicle, Delimitros said.



When the vehicles stopped, a man allegedly got out of the other vehicle and approached the woman, throwing her on the ground. Delimitros said the woman pulled out a knife and stabbed the man twice, and neither wound was life-threatening.