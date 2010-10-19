Alpine SWAT standoff ends with suspect wounded

HIDDEN GLEN (CNS) - A five-hour armed standoff at a rural East County home ended Tuesday when a SWAT officer shot and wounded an Army combat veteran who had allegedly threatened his wife with a gun and fired shots inside their home, possibly while in the throes of war flashbacks.

The stalemate in the 19500 block of Japatul Road in the Hidden Glen area, near Alpine, culminated in gunfire just before 1:30 p.m., sheriff's Lt. Marco Garmo said.

Medics treated the 38-year-old suspect at the scene before taking him to a trauma center. It was not immediately clear how badly wounded he was.

No other injuries were reported.

About 8:15 a.m., the veteran's wife fled her home, ran to a neighbor's house and made an emergency call, saying her husband had held a gun to her head and fired several shots inside their residence, according to Garmo.

The woman, who was unhurt, indicated that her husband's behavior might result from post-trauma stress disorder related to his military service, the lieutenant said. She also reportedly made statements about some type of medication he had been taking.

After deputies tried in vain to get the man to come outside and surrender, a special weapons and tactics squad was called in to take positions around the home.

Crisis negotiators, meanwhile, continued attempting to persuade the suspect to surrender peacefully. It was not immediately clear what ultimately prompted the SWAT officer to open fire, Garmo said.

Japatul Road was closed to through traffic until further notice to allow for the investigation.