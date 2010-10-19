NFL fines but doesn't suspend 3 players for hits

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL will begin suspending players for dangerous and flagrant hits, starting with this week's games, and meantime fined three players Tuesday for their actions last weekend.

Pittsburgh Steelers' James Harrison was docked $75,000, while the New England Patriots' Brandon Meriweather and the Atlanta Falcons' Dunta Robinson will lose $50,000 each.

NFL spokesman Greg Aiello said the league wanted to give players fair warning before it begins suspensions for violent hits.

Instead of starting the suspensions immediately, as was indicated earlier Tuesday by football operations chief Ray Anderson, Aiello said a memo will go out to teams Wednesday about the changes in disciplinary action.

In the past, players were either fined or ejected for illegal hits. But after the series of recent flagrant tackles, several of which resulted in concussions, the NFL ramped up the punishment "for egregious and elevated hits," Anderson said.

Harrison sidelined two Browns players with head injuries after jarring hits, while Ravens tight end Todd Heap took a vicious hit from Meriweather that Heap called "one of those hits that shouldn't happen."

Robinson and the Eagles' DeSean Jackson were knocked out of their game after a frightening collision in which Robinson launched himself head first to make a tackle. Both sustained concussions.

AP Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner contributed to this report.