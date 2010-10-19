NFL fines but doesn't suspend 3 players for hits - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

NFL fines but doesn't suspend 3 players for hits

Posted: Updated:
In this photo made Oct. 17, 2010, Baltimore Ravens tight end Todd Heap, left, takes a hit from New England Patriots safety Brandon Meriweather, right, during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. In this photo made Oct. 17, 2010, Baltimore Ravens tight end Todd Heap, left, takes a hit from New England Patriots safety Brandon Meriweather, right, during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson (10) is helped off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2010, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson (10) is helped off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2010, in Philadelphia.
Atlanta Falcons corner back Dunta Robinson, right, and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson, left, are helped after a hit during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 17, 2010, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Mel Evans) Atlanta Falcons corner back Dunta Robinson, right, and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson, left, are helped after a hit during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 17, 2010, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL will begin suspending players for dangerous and flagrant hits, starting with this week's games, and meantime fined three players Tuesday for their actions last weekend.

Pittsburgh Steelers' James Harrison was docked $75,000, while the New England Patriots' Brandon Meriweather and the Atlanta Falcons' Dunta Robinson will lose $50,000 each.

NFL spokesman Greg Aiello said the league wanted to give players fair warning before it begins suspensions for violent hits.

Instead of starting the suspensions immediately, as was indicated earlier Tuesday by football operations chief Ray Anderson, Aiello said a memo will go out to teams Wednesday about the changes in disciplinary action.

In the past, players were either fined or ejected for illegal hits. But after the series of recent flagrant tackles, several of which resulted in concussions, the NFL ramped up the punishment "for egregious and elevated hits," Anderson said.

Harrison sidelined two Browns players with head injuries after jarring hits, while Ravens tight end Todd Heap took a vicious hit from Meriweather that Heap called "one of those hits that shouldn't happen."

Robinson and the Eagles' DeSean Jackson were knocked out of their game after a frightening collision in which Robinson launched himself head first to make a tackle. Both sustained concussions.

__

AP Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner contributed to this report.

 

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.

  • SportsMore>>

  • CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    CBS 8 & Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

  • NCAA Latest: Nevada's comeback 2nd biggest in NCAAs

    NCAA Latest: Nevada's comeback 2nd biggest in NCAAs

    Sunday, March 18 2018 8:58 PM EDT2018-03-19 00:58:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Purdue center Isaac Haas shoots during warmups before a second round game against Butler in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Detroit. A day after Isaac Haas' season was declared over, there's ...(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Purdue center Isaac Haas shoots during warmups before a second round game against Butler in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Detroit. A day after Isaac Haas' season was declared over, there's ...
    Purdue's dramatics surrounding its star 7-foot center are spicing up right before its game for a spot in the Sweet 16. Purdue center Isaac Haas is warming up and taking shots two days after breaking his right elbow. 
    Purdue's dramatics surrounding its star 7-foot center are spicing up right before its game for a spot in the Sweet 16. Purdue center Isaac Haas is warming up and taking shots two days after breaking his right elbow. 

  • UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset

    UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset

    Saturday, March 17 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-03-18 01:57:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chuck Burton). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.
    UMBC gets on the map beyond historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament thanks to social media posts celebrating victory and jabbing at skeptics. 
    UMBC gets on the map beyond historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament thanks to social media posts celebrating victory and jabbing at skeptics. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.