Free Sandbags - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

TUESDAY, October 19, 2010

Free Sandbags

Posted: Updated:

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department has a limited number of sandbags available as a public service in areas that may be prone to urban flooding.  You can pick them up at the following locations:

  • Fire Station 15 - 4711 Voltaire Street in Ocean Beach
  • Fire Station 21 - 750 Grand Avenue in Pacific Beach
  • Fire Station 28 - 3880 Kearny Villa Road in the Kearny Mesa/Montgomery Field area
  • Fire Station 29 - 198 West San Ysidro Blvd in San Ysidro
  • Fire Station 33 - 16966 Bernardo Center Drive in Rancho Bernardo
  • Fire Station 37 - 11640 Spring Canyon Road in Scripps Ranch
  • Lifeguard Stations in Ocean Beach, Mission Beach and Pacific Beach 

There is a limit of 10 sandbags per household or business.   The fire stations will not have sand available.  People with access to the beach areas will be allowed to use beach sand.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.