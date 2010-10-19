Free Sandbags

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department has a limited number of sandbags available as a public service in areas that may be prone to urban flooding. You can pick them up at the following locations:

Fire Station 15 - 4711 Voltaire Street in Ocean Beach

Fire Station 21 - 750 Grand Avenue in Pacific Beach

Fire Station 28 - 3880 Kearny Villa Road in the Kearny Mesa/Montgomery Field area

Fire Station 29 - 198 West San Ysidro Blvd in San Ysidro

Fire Station 33 - 16966 Bernardo Center Drive in Rancho Bernardo

Fire Station 37 - 11640 Spring Canyon Road in Scripps Ranch

Lifeguard Stations in Ocean Beach, Mission Beach and Pacific Beach

There is a limit of 10 sandbags per household or business. The fire stations will not have sand available. People with access to the beach areas will be allowed to use beach sand.