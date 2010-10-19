Free Sandbags

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department has a limited number of sandbags available as a public service in areas that may be prone to urban flooding. You can pick them up at the following locations:
There is a limit of 10 sandbags per household or business. The fire stations will not have sand available. People with access to the beach areas will be allowed to use beach sand.
