Board of Supervisors to accept online comments before meetings

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County residents will soon be able to submit online comments on matters before the Board of Supervisors.

The board voted unanimously Tuesday to enable the "eComment" feature on its website.

The comment period will open when the Board of Supervisors agenda is posted and close before the meeting starts, and all the comments will be made public.

"We owe the public multiple opportunities to comment on agenda items," said Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Pam Slater-Price. "Sometimes it is difficult to set aside time during work hours to address the board in person."