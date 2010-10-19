Former FBI informant pleads guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A former FBI confidential informant and San Diego resident pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.



Andrea Gomez, 31, is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 28 by U.S. District Court Judge Janis Sammartino.



According to the plea agreement, Gomez entered into a pact with Gerald John Bretado, Robert Arthur Gomez and others last year to distribute more than 50 grams of meth.



Andrea Gomez admitted that she and Robert Arthur Gomez began distributing thousands of dollars' worth of the drug to individuals in Mauldin, S.C., soon after they relocated there from San Diego, said prosecutor Todd Robinson.



From 2006 to 2008, she worked for the FBI as a confidential informant and was a key witness in the "Keys to the City" investigation, which targeted Hispanic street gang members with ties to the Mexican Mafia criminal organization, according to court documents.



The "Keys to the City" investigation resulted in the indictment of more than 40 individuals and was the subject of a Discovery Channel

documentary, "Inside the FBI."



Due to her cooperation in the "Keys" probe, to ensure her safety and that of her family, the FBI moved Andrea Gomez and her relatives from San Diego to Mauldin, S.C., according to prosecutors.



Co-defendants Bretado and Robert Arthur Gomez previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and are awaiting sentencing.