Deadly hit-and-run driver drops important clue

The woman, who is the registered owner of a car that the CHP believes was involved in a deadly hit-and-run on SR-56, has turned herself in to authorities.

The woman, who is the registered owner of a car that the CHP believes was involved in a deadly hit-and-run on SR-56, has turned herself in to authorities.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A hit-and-run crash killed a pedestrian on a Rancho Penasquitos-area freeway offramp early Tuesday.

A passer-by reported seeing the unidentified man lying on the Black Mountain Road exit from westbound state Route 56 about 3 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Just before the fatality was reported, the man had been seen walking next to the north edge of the freeway, the county Medical Examiner's Office reported.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian did not remain in the area. The vehicle is described as a four-door 2007 or 2008 Nissan Sentra 2.0 or 2.0SL of an unknown color. The car is likely to have front-end damage.

A Mossy Nissan license plate frame recovered at the scene means the vehicle could have been purchased or serviced at the dealership.