Spooked in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS (CBS 8) - Although Christmas remains the number one holiday for decoration, more and more people are decking their halls for Halloween. Larry Himmel takes us inside a San Marcos home where Halloween is haunting every room.

On a day that was so dreary, as I wander weak and weary, I med a creature oh so scary just inside Dawn Brock's front door.

"This is our greeter, it's the witch," Dawn said.

From all the rooms there came a tapping, the dead here no longer napping. Their revenge they were now mapping from Dawn's ceilings to her floors.

"It's now taken over all the rooms in the house," she said.

For 13 years now, she does remember starting to decorate in September this shrine to all those dismembered that will live forever more.

"Just a lot of fun, I really enjoy it," Dawn said.

Around every corner and in every crease, no one here will ever rest in peace. From this house of horrors there is no release. This place spooks from every pore.

This is a dungeon that creeps and it crawls, drops down from ceiling or out of walls, some things that appeal and others appall, much of it handmade they swore.

Beyond all your wildest dreams, through the walls come the screams, the trappings of ghouls and fiends must be almost impossible to store.

"It goes in the garage. It takes up a big portion of the garage," Dawn said.

Things aren't randomly placed here and there, they're handled with care. For the Brocks Halloween's a family affair and it delights them to their core.

When All Hallows Eve has ended and the dearly departed have transcended, they won't leave the house unattended. They'll simply change décor.

Every neighborhood in its own way will have some sort of Halloween display, and I've seen my share in my day, but in this haven, nevermore.