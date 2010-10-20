Woman faces likely felony charges in deadly hit-and-run

The CHP tells News 8 that 23-year-old Nicoll Koval, who is the registered owner of a car that the CHP believes was involved in a deadly hit-and-run on SR-56, has turned herself in to authorities.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 23-year-old Rancho Penasquitos woman faces likely felony charges in connection with a hit-and-run accident that killed a pedestrian on a freeway off-ramp near her home, authorities said Wednesday.



Nicoll Koval went to a California Highway Patrol station in San Diego along with a lawyer about 3 p.m. Tuesday and said she believed her car had hit the unidentified man on the exit from westbound State Route 56 to Black Mountain Road roughly 12 hours earlier, CHP public affairs Officer Art Athans said.



Investigators questioned the Cal State San Marcos nursing student and accompanied her back to her Amaranth Street home, where they impounded her heavily damaged 2008 Nissan Sentra, according to Athans.



A decision on whether to arrest Koval, who works as a server at a T.G.I. Friday's restaurant, remained on hold Wednesday afternoon pending further investigation.



The county Medical Examiner's Office is soliciting the public's help in identifying the crash victim, who had been seen walking alongside the north side of the freeway just prior to being struck.



He was described as a 5-foot-7, 225-pound man of undetermined race, with short black hair and brown eyes. Attempts to discover who he was via fingerprint comparisons were unsuccessful.



At the time of his death about 3 a.m. Tuesday, the man was carrying a black iPhone and wearing glasses, dark-colored jeans with a black belt, black slip-on canvas Vans-brand canvas shoes and a black hooded zip-up sweatshirt with thin red, white and gray horizontal stripes.



Authorities believe Koval's car was likely the first of two that hit the man, according to Athans. Before the woman turned herself in, Highway Patrol investigators had pinned down the precise type of vehicle they were looking for, based on broken-off parts left behind on the roadway. The make and model of the second vehicle remain unknown, the officer said.



Athans said he was not familiar with any aspects of Koval's statement to CHP investigators, including why she had allegedly left the scene of the accident.



Anyone with potential information about the victim's identity was asked to call the Medical Examiner's Office at (858) 694-2905.

Neighbor Jorge Navarro says he heard the commotion around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday and looked out his window. "She came in the driveway, crying, calling her dad." She said, "Dad, dad, it's not my fault, it's not my fault."

Around 3 a.m., a driver called to report someone lying curled up on the road in the same area. The man had been killed by a hit and run driver. The CHP says, several minutes earlier, another concerned driver had called to report a man was walking on the shoulder of SR 56, just east of Black Mountain Road.

The CHP would not confirm if Koval was driving the car at the time of the accident. A manager at the TGI Friday's on Carmel Mountain Road told News 8 that Koval was working there on Monday night. Her Facebook page lists her college as California State University, San Marcos, Nursing.

The Medical Examiner's Office says they are close to identifying the victim.

Koval's attorney has no comment on the case.