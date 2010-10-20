World's longest cat measures 4 feet

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The world's longest cat measures more than 4 feet, stealing the record from another Maine Coone.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports that 5-year-old Stewie was certified as the new Guinness World Record holder after measuring 48½ inches from the tip of his nose to the tip of his tail bone. That's a little more than 4 feet long.

The record was previously held by another Maine Coon that measured 48 inches.

Stewie's owners, Robin Hendrickson and Erik Brandsness, say they decided to try for the record after hearing countless people say they were amazed by Stewie's length.

Hendrickson says Maine Coons are known as "the gentle giants" of the cat world.

Information from: Reno Gazette-Journal