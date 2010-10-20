News 8 Live Stream Player

This player will play the live stream of our News 8 broadcast when we are live.

THE CURRENT NEWS 8 SCHEDULE

Weekdays, Monday - Friday:

4:30am - 7:00am: News 8 this Morning on CBS 8

7:00am - 9:00am: News 8 Morning Extra on The CW San Diego

11:00am - 12:00pm: CBS News 8 at 11am

5:00pm - 6:00pm: CBS News 8 at 5pm

6:30pm - 7:00pm: CBS News 8 at 6:30pm

7:00pm - 7:30pm: News 8 at 7 on The CW San Diego

10:00pm - 10:30pm: News 8 at 10 on The CW San Diego

11:00pm - 11:30pm: CBS News 8 at 11pm

Weekends, Saturday - Sunday:

5:00pm - 6:00pm: CBS News 8 at 5pm

11:00pm - 11:30pm: CBS News 8 at 11pm

If you followed a breaking news alert to this page and the stream is no longer live, make sure to check back on CBS8.com and watch News 8 for follow up on the story.

To make sure you get updates on breaking news and live streams, download the News 8 App for iOS or Android, sign up for CBS 8's Breaking News Newsletter, or follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/news8 or Facebook http://www.facebook.com/News8.