This player will only be live during the News 8 broadcast of specific shows:

THE CURRENT NEWS 8 LIVE STREAM SCHEDULE

Weekdays, Monday - Friday:
4:30am - 7:00am:  News 8 this Morning on CBS 8
7:00am - 9:00am:  News 8 Morning Extra on The CW San Diego
11:00am - 12:00pm: CBS News 8 at 11am
5:00pm - 6:00pm:  CBS News 8 at 5pm
6:30pm - 7:00pm:  CBS News 8 at 6:30pm
7:00pm - 7:30pm:  News 8 at 7 on The CW San Diego
10:00pm - 10:30pm:  News 8 at 10 on The CW San Diego
11:00pm - 11:30pm:  CBS News 8 at 11pm

Additional newscasts coming soon: 
Weekends, Saturday - Sunday:
5:00pm - 6:00pm:  CBS News 8 at 5pm
6:30pm - 7:00pm:  CBS News 8 at 6:30pm
11:00pm - 11:30pm:  CBS News 8 at 11pm

