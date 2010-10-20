UCSD online courses increase by more than 80 percent

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The number of online continuing education courses offered by UC San Diego increased by 83 percent last year, the university announced Wednesday.

During the 2009-10 school year, online courses offered through UCSD Extension served a record 11,738 enrollees in 791 courses, up from 432 classes the previous year.

Elizabeth Meyer, director of online learning for UCSD Extension, said online courses are being looked at more favorably than in the past.

"The lingering attitude that online education lacks the rigor of traditional face-to-face classroom instruction is changing," Meyer said.

Overall enrollment at UCSD Extension was up two percent last year, serving 55,598 enrollees, according to the university.