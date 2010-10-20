Dublin: Cute, bright-eyed kitty - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Dublin: Cute, bright-eyed kitty

Breed: Domestic Short Hair
Color: Red Tabby/White
Age: 3 years
Sex: Male
Adoption Fee: $75
Identification Number: 44883

Dublin is a playful cat hoping to find a special family and home to cherish. With bright eyes and an eclectic spirit, he enjoys playing with feather toys, sunbathing and watching birds outside his window.

While Dublin enjoys spending time with her people friends, he is also very comfortable spending time on her own. He has an independent nature and youthful personality! Dublin will do well in a variety of homes, but a home with children 16 years and older is recommended. His adoption fee is $75 and his neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, a certificate for a free veterinary exam and a license if residing in Oceanside or Vista!

Dublin is available for adoption at the North Campus of the San Diego Humane Society.

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA North Campus
2905 San Luis Rey Rd.,
Oceanside, CA 92058
(760) 757-4357

Adoption Hours:
Open daily 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

