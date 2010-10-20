'No Fun League' strikes again

By News 8's Sports Director Kyle Kraska

(CBS 8) - Yes, the NFL (aka: No Fun League) is at it again imposing penalties on players for doing what football players do. On Tuesday the league announced it would begin immediately suspending players for delivering excessive hits to the head. The problem here is the NFL's loose translation of what is excessive and what is just a good, hard hit.

Atlanta's Dunta Robinson was fined $50,000 for his hit on Philadelphia's DeSean Jackson that knocked them both into a stupor. But the hit wasn't illegal or dirty, it was just a violent football collision that is a part of this game played by very large and very fast men.

Since the league's announcement players on both sides of the football have expressed their complete opposition to the new ruling. New England quarterback Tom Brady expressed disapproval saying players accept that injuries are a part of the game and that trying to limit hard hits is a bad precedent to set.

And then there's the ultimate irony. The very day that the league fined Pittsburgh linebacker James Harrison $75,000 for his blow to Browns receiver Mohamed Massaquoi, they were also selling a photograph of the hit on their web site. In response, Harrison said "I guess they want to get their money on the front end and the back end." Harrison skipped practice Wednesday and his agent says he's contemplating retirement.