Woman fights off knife attack in apartment elevator

SOLANA BEACH (CBS 8) - Sheriff's investigators are looking for a man who grabbed a woman in the elevator of a Solana Beach apartment complex and held a knife to her neck.

It happened at Ocean Crest Apartments located at 877 Stevens Avenue at 12:06 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators say the attacker threatened to kill the woman if she made any noise, but the victim began screaming and fighting and was able to get away with only minor injuries.

Sheriff's investigators describe the suspect as a light-skinned Hispanic man, 16-19 years old, 5'8" to 5'10" tall, normal build, wearing dark clothing.

Neighbor Laura Zepeda says she heard screams outside her bedroom window. "I heard a lady screaming, 'help me, help me'."

Other neighbors say this isn't the first crime they've heard of at the complex and they don't feel safe. Resident Jessica Good says there was a home invasion robbery a few months ago.

Residents are calling on management to hire a security guard to patrol the property after dark.

Anyone with information about Tuesday's knife attack should call the Encinitas Sheriff's Station.