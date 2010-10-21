Gubernatorial candidate Jerry Brown campaigns at SDSU

Watch a Live Stream of Jerry Brown's rally at Noon on cbs8.com.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jerry Brown will discuss education and green jobs at a get-out-the-vote rally Thursday at San Diego State.

Brown, the state's attorney general, has called for increased production of renewable energy, which he claims would lead to a half-million new jobs in research, development, manufacturing, construction, installation and maintenance over the next decade.

In education, Brown has called for overhauling the state testing program; changing school funding formulas and consolidating most of the 62 existing categorical programs; simplifying the education code and returning more decision-making to school districts; having a more balanced and creative school curriculum; placing special emphasis on teaching science, technology, engineering and math and increasing proficiency in English.

Brown's Republican opponent, former eBay Chief Executive Officer Meg Whitman said she supports the state's renewable energy requirements, which she said will help create jobs.

Whitman also supports reducing the number of categorical programs in education, along with giving grades to all schools and giving parents the option of transferring their children out of failing schools; eliminating the cap on charter schools; and establishing a fast-track parent process for charter school conversion.

Whitman is scheduled today to tour a Los Angeles-area steel service center and discuss her plans to create and keep jobs in California.