Tea Party Express holds rally in downtown

Tea Party Express holds rally in downtown

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich is going to be in San Diego Thursday.

Gingrich is going to speak at a tea party rally at Tuna Harbor Park in downtown San Diego.

The event is part of a national tea party express bus tour.

On Monday, former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin appeared at a Tea Party event in Reno, Nevada.

