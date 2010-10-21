Small basement fire at La Jolla Marriott under investigation

LA JOLLA (CNS) - A small fire in the basement of a Marriott hotel in La Jolla early Thursday was extinguished by the business' sprinkler system, leaving firefighters to deal with mostly smoke and water damage, a fire department dispatcher said.



The non-injury fire at the San Diego Marriott La Jolla at 4240 La Jolla Village Drive was reported at 4:07 a.m., according to a San Diego fire-rescue dispatcher.



When firefighters arrived, the fire was "basically out," he said.



The cause was under investigation.



It was unclear how many, if any, guests were affected.