Small basement fire at La Jolla Marriott under investigation

Small basement fire at La Jolla Marriott under investigation

LA JOLLA (CNS) - A small fire in the basement of a Marriott hotel in La Jolla early Thursday was extinguished by the business' sprinkler system, leaving firefighters to deal with mostly smoke and water damage, a fire department dispatcher said.

The non-injury fire at the San Diego Marriott La Jolla at 4240 La Jolla Village Drive was reported at 4:07 a.m., according to a San Diego fire-rescue dispatcher.

When firefighters arrived, the fire was "basically out," he said.

The cause was under investigation.

It was unclear how many, if any, guests were affected.

