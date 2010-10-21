Texas man in custody accused of murdering his 2 month-old daughter

VISTA (CNS) - A 25-year-old Texas man was in custody Thursday, accused of murdering his 2-month-old infant daughter in Vista four-and-a-half years ago.



Gabriel Gaitan was arrested without incident Tuesday in Texas by San Diego County sheriff's homicide detectives, according to Lt. Dennis Brugos.



He was arrested on suspicion of murder in the March 2006 death of 2-month-old Elizabeth Gaitan. The infant was taken to Tri-City Hospital on March 5, 2006, after becoming unresponsive while her mother was bathing her, Brugos said.



She died at 12:04 a.m. March 6.



An autopsy revealed Elizabeth sustained blunt force trauma, Brugos said, adding that at the time, her family was living in Vista while her dad was stationed at an area Marine Corps base.