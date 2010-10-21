Gas leak at 45th and Thorn in City Heights - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Gas leak at 45th and Thorn in City Heights

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A gas line ruptured just before 11 a.m. Thursday in the 3400 hundred block of 45th and Thorn in the City Heights area. Thirty houses have been evacuated and others are being told to remain in their homes for the time being.

Fire crews and SDG&E is on the scene trying to repair the leak.

