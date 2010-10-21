Kobe Bryant might sit out Lakers San Diego exhibition - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Kobe Bryant might sit out Lakers San Diego exhibition

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Los Angeles Lakers will make their annual appearance in San Diego Thursday night, but it is "very possible" Kobe Bryant won't play in the exhibition game at the Valley View Casino Center, coach Phil Jackson said.

Bryant is listed as questionable as he continues to recover from off-season surgery on his right knee.

Bryant has started all six of the Lakers' exhibition games, averaging 11 points and 19.5 minutes per game, making 27.3 percent of his shots, including two of 13 in Tuesday's 82-74 loss to Utah at the Honda Center in Anaheim.

A decision on whether Luke Walton, a University of San Diego High School graduate, will play in the game against the Golden State Warriors will be made Thursday, Jackson said.

Walton has missed all six exhibition games because of a moderate strain to his right hamstring.

"We'll see how he feels," Jackson said following Wednesday's practice at the team's El Segundo headquarters. "He wasn't ready to play (Tuesday) night, but he got a full practice."

The Lakers have been scheduled to play an exhibition game in San Diego each year since 1999. The 2007 game was canceled because of the wildfires burning throughout San Diego County.

San Diego has not had an NBA team since 1984, when the Clippers moved to Los Angeles after playing six seasons in what is now the Valley View Casino Center, which is now considered inadequate to serve as a home court for an NBA team.

The lack of an adequate arena is considered to be the major impediment to the NBA returning to San Diego.

The NBA has no plans to expand in the foreseeable future and no teams are expected to relocate, Tim Frank, the league's senior vice president of basketball communications, told City News Service.

  • SportsMore>>

  • CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    CBS 8 & Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

  • NCAA Latest: Nevada's comeback 2nd biggest in NCAAs

    NCAA Latest: Nevada's comeback 2nd biggest in NCAAs

    Sunday, March 18 2018 9:05 PM EDT2018-03-19 01:05:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Purdue center Isaac Haas shoots during warmups before a second round game against Butler in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Detroit. A day after Isaac Haas' season was declared over, there's ...(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Purdue center Isaac Haas shoots during warmups before a second round game against Butler in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Detroit. A day after Isaac Haas' season was declared over, there's ...
    Purdue's dramatics surrounding its star 7-foot center are spicing up right before its game for a spot in the Sweet 16. Purdue center Isaac Haas is warming up and taking shots two days after breaking his right elbow. 
    Purdue's dramatics surrounding its star 7-foot center are spicing up right before its game for a spot in the Sweet 16. Purdue center Isaac Haas is warming up and taking shots two days after breaking his right elbow. 

  • UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset

    UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset

    Saturday, March 17 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-03-18 01:57:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chuck Burton). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.
    UMBC gets on the map beyond historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament thanks to social media posts celebrating victory and jabbing at skeptics. 
    UMBC gets on the map beyond historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament thanks to social media posts celebrating victory and jabbing at skeptics. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.