Chargers vs Patriots - Local TV blackout lifted

Chargers.com - Enough tickets have been sold to lift the local television blackout and allow Southern California to see the live telecast of the Chargers-Patriots game on Sunday, Oct. 24 at Qualcomm Stadium. Kickoff is 1:15 pm PT. Jim Nantz and Phil Simms will call the game for CBS.



A limited number of Club Level tickets and tickets returned by the visiting team are still available at the Chargers' ticket office at Gate C at Qualcomm Stadium, at www.Chargers.com and through TicketMaster at 800-745-3000. The ticket office is open Friday from 8-5 pm, Saturday 10-4 pm and Sunday starting at 9 am.



Fans attending the game are urged to use mass transit or carpool, and arrive early. To avoid heavy traffic around the stadium on Interstates 8 and 15, fans can reach the stadium via the Friars Rd. East exit off of Highway 163.



There are 12,000 tickets available for the Chargers' next home game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Oct. 31.