Identity released of pedestrian who died in hit-and-run crash

The woman, who is the registered owner of a car that the CHP believes was involved in a deadly hit-and-run on SR-56, has turned herself in to authorities.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities released the name Thursday of a man killed in an early morning hit-and-run crash on a Rancho Penasquitos freeway offramp the day after his 34th birthday.

Albert Holman of Mira Mesa died at the scene of the accident on the exit from westbound State Route 56 to Black Mountain Road about 3 a.m. Tuesday, the county Medical Examiner's Office reported.

About 12 hours later, a university nursing student surrendered in connection with the traffic fatality.

Nicoll Koval, 23, went to a California Highway Patrol station in San Diego along with a lawyer and told officials she believed her car had hit the then-unidentified pedestrian on the connector ramp near her home.

Investigators questioned Koval and accompanied her back to her Amaranth Street house, where they impounded her heavily damaged 2008 Nissan Sentra, according to CHP public affairs Officer Art Athans.

A decision on whether to arrest Koval, a Cal State San Marcos student who works as a server at a T.G.I. Friday's restaurant, remains on hold pending further investigation, Athans said this afternoon.

Authorities believe Koval's car was likely the first of two that hit Holman. The make and model of the second vehicle remain unknown, according to the Highway Patrol.

Athans said he was not familiar with any aspects of Koval's statement to CHP investigators, including why she had allegedly left the scene of the accident.